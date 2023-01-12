Green Energy Procurement & Origination Manager, ClimatePartner – Frankfurt

Permanent employee, Full-time · Frankfurt

What you will do

Join us in helping companies of all sizes and industries take their own climate action today. We are dedicated to working as a team towards our common goal: improving lives.

Become part of our Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services (COGES) team in Frankfurt, where we support our clients in selecting or developing certified, high-quality projects to reduce their emissions.

You handle incoming green energy inquiries and support sales in advising customers

You expand your contact network, proactively develop new supply in the market, conduct price negotiations

You take over administrative tasks: Checking contracts, coordinate with controlling, perform transactions of EACs

You network through participation in webinars, conferences, trade shows etc. to gather market intel

You deepen your knowledge on green power energy topics (framework conditions, market mechanisms, market developments, reporting etc.)

Who you are

You have one year of relevant work experience in the green energy sector, sourcing, origination or similar areas – we are open to all training professions and fields of study

You are familiar with MS Dynamics and Microsoft 365

You communicate with enthusiasm and think entrepreneurially

You have an independent and careful way of working and enjoy working in a team

You have a keen sense of how to approach stakeholders individually

You have a very good command of English and German

Why you should join us

Purpose: We are a fast-growing company, and we remain true to our vision – working together to take effective climate action and improve lives. ClimatePartner has long established itself as a leading solutions provider for corporate climate action in Europe and the US.

Culture: Our lively, international employee culture is based on trust, infused by fun, and characterized by openness, allowing for a wide range of perspectives. Regular internal meetings and social events help foster our sense of belonging, collaboration, and respect.

Location: Our bright, modern offices are centrally located and easily reachable by all modes of transportation.

Flexibility: We recognize that flexibility is important to achieving a healthy work-life balance. Hybrid work models and our family-friendly workplace help you do this.

Benefits: We offer attractive holiday and compensation packages, as well as various benefits for sports, food, mobility, health and community.

Personal development: Our comprehensive onboarding program ensures that you are integrated thoroughly into our team, while regular training, feedback sessions, and coaching opportunities help your continual personal growth and development.

APPLY HERE

Make sure that you include the following documents in English:

your latest CV

a cover letter

Have any questions? Feel free to contact Sarah Teich (jobs@climatepartner.com, +49 89 23121 – 8626) from Talent Acquisition.

Creating an inclusive environment is important to us. We provide equal opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to any aspect which makes them unique. If you need any reasonable adjustments to make the application process accessible for you, we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

We look forward to your application!

About us

ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.