ICE to alter delivery method for California, nature-based carbon contracts

Published 22:14 on January 12, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on January 12, 2023 / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Exchange operator ICE in the coming months will change the delivery method for its California and nature-based carbon futures contracts, aligning its procedures with its Europe-based environmental products.