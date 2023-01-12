Virginia to open RGGI repeal proposal to public comment this month

January 12, 2023

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration on Wednesday said it will move to public comment this month its proposal to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation at the end of the year.