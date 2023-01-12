Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration on Wednesday said it will move to public comment this month its proposal to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation at the end of the year.
Virginia to open RGGI repeal proposal to public comment this month
