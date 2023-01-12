EKI signs deal with DNV to enhance carbon market advisory services

Published 09:01 on January 12, 2023 / Last updated at 09:01 on January 12, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Indian carbon offset developer EKI Energy Services will collaborate with DNV to promote awareness and support governance to develop a climate transition ecosystem, which will involve its provision of advisory services to the classification society’s assurance customers to help them reach their carbon neutral goals, the two entities announced on Thursday.