Shenzhen releases draft accounting guidelines for blue carbon

Published 08:49 on January 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:49 on January 12, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Shenzhen, home to more than 12 million people, has released a set of accounting guidelines for ocean-based carbon sink projects, as a broader ambition for the Chinese megacity to explore the potential of blue carbon.

