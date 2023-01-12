Senior Officer, Climate, Global Green Growth Institute – Vientiane

The Senior Officer, Climate will lead the day-to-day management of GGGI Lao PDR’s Climate Unit. The Senior Officer will act as overall project manager on relevant GCF- and NDCP-financed projects, and will lead and oversee key climate governance, climate action, and green planning project activities of GGGI in Lao PDR, as well as participate in climate action business development activities. This requires sound expertise and experience in climate, especially climate change mitigation, as well as low-carbon growth, greenhouse gas accounting, emissions reduction management. Knowledge of climate policy, climate and green finance, policy and regulation for Net Zero, and an understanding of project finance will be useful.

PURPOSE

• Provide high quality technical expertise on climate change, climate change mitigation and low-carbon growth and planning

• Provide associated leadership in the climate governance and climate action sector, including in terms of low-carbon investment projects and technologies for emissions reduction

• Actively scope, ideate and participate in technical design and development of new business in the climate policy and governance, and low-carbon growth, including engagement with new and prospective clients and partners

• Engage and lead GGGI’s climate work from a variety of angles, including policy, planning, regulation, facility development, operation and capacity development, as required by portfolio projects.

• Foster the Climate Unit team and staff, supporting learning and development opportunities, including professional growth

• Ensure synergy and alignment of GGGI Lao PDR’s climate portfolio with the Government of Lao PDR’s strategies, targets and directions.

• Analyze barriers of implementation of priority climate interventions and estimate costs and investment requirements.

ENGAGEMENT

• Lead day-to-day communication around climate governance and action with counterparts in Government of Lao PDR at national (central), provincial, district and village levels

• Coordinate with GGGI experts and other GGGI units and departments at country and global to ensure high quality delivery of project activities

• Undertake day-to-day management of Climate Unit staff, interns, consultants and consulting firms as needed for project delivery

DELIVERY

• Effective lead and plan Climate Unit activities and targets, and track and monitor progress at the unit level through standard tools within GGGI’s management processes and systems

• Identify project delivery issues and ensure effective coordination of project activities and resources to ensure attainment of objectives against established timeframes

• Develop execution modality and documents for assigned projects. Capture lessons learned to support refinement and improvement of the execution modality

• Ensure successful completion of the project deliverables detailed in project documentation, as per grant agreement and contractual obligations of GGGI

• Ensure that social, environmental and other safeguards and co-benefits, including poverty reduction are adequately mainstreamed and/or applied in all deliveries and outputs

• Ensure successful completion and delivery of the project deliverables

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

• An advanced degree (master’s or graduate degree) relevant to climate, such as engineering, economics, finance, environmental management or policy, or relevant field

• Preferably 8 years of relevant professional experience working on climate policy or governance, climate change mitigation, green growth planning, or low-carbon development, with at least some of this time spent on international assignments or engagements

• International working experience, ideally in at least some developing countries

• Experience managing technical teams will be an advantage

• Experience working with the Green Climate Fund will be a plus

• Candidates will need to demonstrate experience on projects funded by international development partners

• Exceptional skills in building productive working relationships with colleagues, field offices, stakeholders, donors and other partners

• Strong writing skills, including experience preparing proposals and undertaking business development

• Strategic thinker and solutions-oriented manager with good ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment

• Good knowledge in monitoring and evaluation systems within a performance-based management context

• Experience working on emissions accounting, analysis, and scenario development will be a plus

• Excellent analytical skills, critical thinking ability, and data gathering skills.

FUNCTIONAL

• Excellent communication skills in English, with ability to communicate in Korean an advantage

• Good understanding of low-income country context and relevant policy environment for waste management

• Detail-oriented person, who strives for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications

• Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive

• Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize

• Comfortable working both in a team and independently

• Excellent organizational and management understanding and demonstrated experience with successful mainstreaming of safeguards, gender, poverty reduction and social inclusion

• Demonstrated experience in implementing projects that are supported and/or executed by both international and local consultants

• Experience in mobilization of resources from financial institutions and development partners is an advantage

• Experience in policy formulation, capacity building and multi-stakeholder engagement within the technical areas

CORPORATE

• Understand and actively support GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

• Demonstrate outstanding stakeholder engagement, client relationship, communication, teamwork, and consensus building.

• Process and share information easily and be excellent at problem solving.

• Manage emotions and stress positively, build rapport and resolve conflict easily.

• Promote creativity and innovation among staff.

• Work effectively with other teams of a high degree of cultural and professional diversity.

About GGGI

INTRODUCTION

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such a poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change.

GGGI has a diverse portfolio of programs in developing countries around the world. These in-country programs, together with global products and services, focus on delivering results through an integrated approach of evidence-based green growth planning and implementation aligned to countries’ development priorities. The organization also focuses on knowledge development and management activities which build a strong theoretical and empirical basis for green growth, while providing concrete options and guidance for policymakers; as well as building the conditions for public and private green infrastructure investments.

The GGGI Lao PDR program has been expanding rapidly in the areas of climate change, green cities and green investment mobilization. Since 2018, GGGI has been implementing a range of Readiness Support Program projects financed by the Green Climate in green finance, capacity building, climate modelling, energy efficiency, electric mobility and climate policy. GGGI has also undertaken a range of activities and projects to support Lao PDR’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), including in cooperation with the NDC Partnership. In addition, GGGI Lao PDR is working with a range of other partners to engage and implement climate solutions in Lao PDR. The country office has workspaces in the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport at central level, as well as the Vientiane Capital and Champasak Province governments.

GGGI Lao PDR’s Climate Unit leads implementation of projects and outcomes related to climate policy, green growth planning and climate action. Key projects within the portfolio include a sectoral national adaptation planning project, NDC implementation projects, and green growth planning activities conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Along with project delivery, the Climate Unit also engages in business development for the climate sector, as well as climate-related knowledge sharing, capacity development, communications and project reporting. GGGI is seeking an experienced climate professional to join GGGI as a Senior Officer, Climate. This role leads and manages GGGI Lao PDR’s climate action and green policy portfolio.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The Senior Officer, Climate, GGGI Lao PDR is an X9 International Staff Level in GGGI salary scale. Determination of base salary is subject to candidate’s experience, academic background and internal equity. GGGI provides 13% of base salary towards retirement plan/long-term savings, 27 days of annual leave, and private health insurance that covers dental and vision. This is an international position, and an expatriate package will be granted once eligibility has been determined in accordance with the GGGI Staff Rules.

GGGI is committed to providing a work environment that is sufficiently flexible to accommodate diverse life-cycle challenges and assist Staff members to achieve a better balance between work and personal/family commitments, thus ensuring high performance, long-term productivity, and well-being of Staff members.

