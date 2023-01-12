Senior Officer, Water and Sanitation, Global Green Growth Institute – Vientiane

The Senior Officer, Water and Sanitation will lead the day-to-day management of GGGI Lao PDR’s Water Unit. The Senior Officer will act as overall project manager on the sanitation-related outcomes of the aforementioned KOICA-funded project, leading and overseeing project delivery, as well as guide and oversee other water-related project activities within the Water Unit’s portfolio, and participate in water resources business development activities. This requires sound expertise and experience in the water sector, with knowledge of water resources management, the sanitation value chain, major wastewater treatment technologies, policy and regulation for sustainable water management, and an understanding of project finance for wastewater facilities.

PURPOSE

• Provide high quality technical expertise on water and wastewater within the broader framework of green cities and the circular economy

• Provide associated leadership in the water and wastewater sector, including in terms of wastewater management investment projects and facilities.

• Actively scope, ideate and participate in technical design and development of new business in the waster resource, flood resilience, and wastewater sector, including engagement with new and prospective clients and partners

• Engage and lead GGGI’s wastewater work from a variety of angles, including policy, planning, regulation, facility development, operation and capacity development, as required by portfolio projects.

• Foster the Water Unit team and staff, supporting learning and development opportunities, including professional growth

• Ensure synergy and alignment of GGGI Lao PDR’s water portfolio with the Government of Lao PDR’s strategies, targets and directions.

• Analyze barriers of implementation of priority water and wastewater interventions and estimate costs and investment requirements.

ENGAGEMENT

• Lead day-to-day communication around water and wastewater management with the counterparts in Government of Lao PDR at national (central), provincial, district and village levels

• Coordinate with GGGI experts and other GGGI units and departments at country and global to ensure high quality delivery of project activities

• Undertake day-to-day management of Water Unit staff, interns, consultants and consulting firms as needed for project delivery

DELIVERY

• Effective lead and plan Water Unit activities and targets, and track and monitor progress at the unit level through standard tools within GGGI’s management processes and systems

• Identify project delivery issues and ensure effective coordination of project activities and resources to ensure attainment of objectives against established timeframes

• Develop execution modality and documents for assigned projects. Capture lessons learned to support refinement and improvement of the execution modality

• Ensure successful completion of the project deliverables detailed in project documentation, as per grant agreement and contractual obligations of GGGI

• Ensure that social, environmental and other safeguards and co-benefits, including poverty reduction are adequately mainstreamed and/or applied in all deliveries and outputs

• Ensure successful completion and delivery of the project deliverables

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

• An advanced degree (master’s or graduate degree) relevant to the water sector, such as water resources management, hydrology, engineering, environmental management or relevant field

• Preferably 8 years of relevant professional experience working on water and/or wastewater, urban development, infrastructure development and/or sustainability, with at least some of this time spent on international assignments or engagements

• International working experiences, ideally in at least some developing countries

• Experience managing technical teams will be an advantage

• Experience working with agencies and organizations of the Government of the Republic of Korea will be an advantage

• Candidate needs to demonstrate previous work in similar project (multi-year, multi sector, complex operations etc) funded by international donors

• Exceptional skills in building productive working relationships with colleagues, field offices, stakeholders, donors and other partners

• Strong writing skills, including experience preparing proposals and undertaking business development

• Strategic thinker and solutions-oriented manager with good ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment

• Good knowledge in monitoring and evaluation systems within a performance-based management context

• Experience working on waste-related emissions accounting, analysis, and scenario development will be a plus

• Excellent analytical skills, critical thinking ability, and data gathering skills.

FUNCTIONAL

• Excellent communication skills in English, with ability to communicate in Korean a significant advantage

• Good understanding of low-income country context and relevant policy environment for waste management

• Detail-oriented person, who strives for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications

• Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive

• Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize

• Comfortable working both in a team and independently

• Excellent organizational and management understanding and demonstrated experience with successful mainstreaming of safeguards, gender, poverty reduction and social inclusion

• Demonstrated experience in implementing projects that are supported and/or executed by both international and local consultants

• Understanding of green, sustainable or climate finance is an advantage

• Experience in mobilization of resources from financial institutions and development partners is an advantage

• Experience in policy formulation, capacity building and multi-stakeholder engagement within the technical areas

CORPORATE

• Understand and actively support GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

• Demonstrate outstanding stakeholder engagement, client relationship, communication, teamwork, and consensus building.

• Process and share information easily and be excellent at problem solving.

• Manage emotions and stress positively, build rapport and resolve conflict easily.

• Promote creativity and innovation among staff.

• Work effectively with other teams of a high degree of cultural and professional diversity.

About GGGI

INTRODUCTION

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such a poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change.

GGGI has a diverse portfolio of programs in developing countries around the world. These in-country programs, together with global products and services, focus on delivering results through an integrated approach of evidence-based green growth planning and implementation aligned to countries’ development priorities. The organization also focuses on knowledge development and management activities which build a strong theoretical and empirical basis for green growth, while providing concrete options and guidance for policymakers; as well as building the conditions for public and private green infrastructure investments.

The GGGI Lao PDR program has been expanding rapidly in the areas of climate change, green cities and green investment mobilization. Since 2019, GGGI Lao PDR has been implementing a 5-year program covering solid waste management, water and sanitation and green city planning in Vientiane and Pakse, with support from KOICA. GGGI has also been implementing projects supported by the Green Climate Fund in green finance, capacity building, climate modelling, energy efficiency, electric mobility and climate policy. In addition, GGGI Lao PDR is working with a range of other partners to engage and implement climate solutions in Lao PDR. The country office has workspaces in the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport at central level, as well as the Vientiane Capital and Champasak Province governments.

GGGI Lao PDR’s Water Unit leads implementation of projects and outcomes related to water resources management, sanitation and flood management. A key project within this portfolio is the ‘Wastewater and Solid Waste Treatment Capacity Building Project’ supported by KOICA. Along with project delivery, the Water Unit also engages in business development for the water sector, as well as water-related knowledge sharing, capacity development, communications and project reporting. GGGI is seeking an experienced water resources, wastewater, sanitation or urban infrastructure professional to join GGGI as a Senior Officer, Water and Sanitation. This role leads and manages GGGI Lao PDR’s water and sanitation portfolio.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The Senior Officer, Water and Sanitation, GGGI Lao PDR is an X9 International Staff Level in GGGI salary scale. Determination of base salary is subject to candidate’s experience, academic background and internal equity. GGGI provides 13% of base salary towards retirement plan/long-term savings, 27 days of annual leave, and private health insurance that covers dental and vision. This is an international position, and an expatriate package will be granted once eligibility has been determined in accordance with the GGGI Staff Rules.

GGGI is committed to providing a work environment that is sufficiently flexible to accommodate diverse life-cycle challenges and assist Staff members to achieve a better balance between work and personal/family commitments, thus ensuring high performance, long-term productivity, and well-being of Staff members.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY