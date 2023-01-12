Voluntary retirements of California compliance offsets spike by a third, as new issuances tick up

California regulator ARB began the year by issuing more compliance offsets than during the final two weeks of 2022, while entities voluntarily retired a large batch of credits over the previous three months, state data published Wednesday showed.