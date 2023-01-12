California regulator ARB began the year by issuing more compliance offsets than during the final two weeks of 2022, while entities voluntarily retired a large batch of credits over the previous three months, state data published Wednesday showed.
Voluntary retirements of California compliance offsets spike by a third, as new issuances tick up
California regulator ARB began the year by issuing more compliance offsets than during the final two weeks of 2022, while entities voluntarily retired a large batch of credits over the previous three months, state data published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.