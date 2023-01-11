Anew Climate invests up to $640 mln in nature-based offset developer Terra Global

Environmental services firm Anew Climate has agreed to invest as much as $640 million in nature-based carbon project developer Terra Global Capital, an Anew executive said on Wednesday.