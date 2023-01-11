Xpansiv closes $125 mln capital raise, completes acquisition of Evolution

Published 13:29 on January 11, 2023 / Last updated at 13:29 on January 11, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Xpansiv has closed a $125 million capital raise to help fuel continued growth, the environmental markets platform announced on Wednesday, while confirming the completion of last year’s acquisition of emissions brokerage Evolution Markets.