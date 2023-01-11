South Korea sold just over 60% of the allowances on offer at Wednesday’s monthly carbon sale with the clearing price reaching a new low, as the current economic slump and allowance surplus continue to weigh on market sentiment.
SK Market: Korean auction clears below secondary market amid lacklustre demand
South Korea sold just over 60% of the allowances on offer at Wednesday’s monthly carbon sale with the clearing price reaching a new low, as the current economic slump and allowance surplus continue to weigh on market sentiment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.