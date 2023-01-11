Several environmental groups have expressed concerns over the inadequacies of Taiwan’s newly-passed climate bill, urging the government to clarify the details of an upcoming carbon levy scheme as soon as possible.
Taiwan should release carbon levy details as soon as possible, green groups urge
Several environmental groups have expressed concerns over the inadequacies of Taiwan's newly-passed climate bill, urging the government to clarify the details of an upcoming carbon levy scheme as soon as possible.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.