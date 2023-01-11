Indonesian project developer secures land for REDD+ project in Papua

Published 06:52 on January 11, 2023 / Last updated at 06:52 on January 11, 2023

An Indonesian carbon project developer has secured a land agreement to turn a land concession in Papua into a REDD+ project that it says could generate the equivalent of 3.7 million VCUs per year.