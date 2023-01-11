South Africa’s blue carbon restoration can contribute to climate goals -report

Published 05:17 on January 11, 2023 / Last updated at 05:17 on January 11, 2023

South Africa’s blue carbon ecosystems can be leveraged to help meet its NDC goals, the first ever blue carbon sink assessment completed for the country has found, despite the fact that mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses collectively account for only a limited share of the large African economy’s land area.