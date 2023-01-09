New York state lawmaker reintroduces bill to help assign CO2 price to electricity market

A New York senator on Friday brought back legislation that would build support for establishing a carbon price in the state’s wholesale power market, following the finalisation of the state’s Scoping Plan climate strategy that said such a measure may be necessary.