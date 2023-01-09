VCM Report: Market corrects back on thin volume after bullish final week of 2022

Published 19:17 on January 9, 2023 / Last updated at 19:29 on January 9, 2023 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Selling pressure during the second half of the week weakened most standardised carbon credit prices with a return to thin traded volume as many of the gains made during a bullish final week to last year were undone when end of year compliance obligations had caused a jump in demand.