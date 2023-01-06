Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst, Ministry of Forests, Government of British Columbia – Victoria/Elsewhere in BC

Role: Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst

Department: Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch, Office of the Chief Forester, Ministry of Forests, Government of British Columbia

Location: Multiple Locations, BC Canada; Victoria, BC (Primary)

Close Date: 1/20/2023

The Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch in the Government of British Columbia (BC) is hiring a Senior Forest Carbon Analyst to lead and support climate mitigation opportunities in BC’s forest sector. Main responsibilities would include enabling forest carbon offset projects, but would extend to other emissions reduction and sequestration programs and policies in B.C.’s Ministry of Forests.

Applicants must be registered (or immediately eligible for registration) as a Professional Forester with the Association of BC Forest Professionals.

The Forest Carbon and Climate Services Branch (FCCSB) focuses on forest carbon and climate science, policy, and analysis to support implementation of the Ministry of Forest’s Climate Change mandate, including the Ministry’s Climate Change Strategy, CleanBC, and the Climate Change Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The FCCSB collaborates closely with staff from other Ministry of Forests (FOR), Branches, Regions and Districts, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation as well as the Canadian Forest Service climate science group to support broader provincial and federal climate objectives.

The Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst provides professional advice related to the development of forest carbon projects and policies including projects developed under the Forest Carbon Offset Protocol and other forestry-related emission reduction activities. The Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst is the primary provincial expert who develops policies and procedures to support forest carbon projects on Crown land in British Columbia. They provide informed professional advice for high-level government priorities including forest and forestry related climate change commitments under CleanBC and the Climate Change Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst collaborates with Indigenous communities and other partners across the forest sector, including government, industry, and consultants to support the development science-based forest carbon policies and projects. The Senior Forest Carbon Policy Analyst is responsible for considering other key government priorities such as (Indigenous reconciliation and GBA+) are considered in the development of policies, projects and programs.

The capital of British Columbia, Victoria is a beautiful city, with beautiful beaches and harbours, and a variety of provincial parks to explore. Located on Vancouver Island, Victoria offers a bustling downtown scene and has a wide range of restaurants and entertainment venues to choose from.

Working for BC Public Service offers a competitive salary, diverse work environment, a healthy work/life balance, and excellent benefits. In addition to the base salary for Professional Employee Association members, there is an allowance to cover professional fees, strong dental and medical plans and much more. Salary listed does not include the additional 7% Overtime Shift Standby (OSS) provision that can be taken as taken as time off or salary on an annual basis which is on top of four (4) weeks annual leave.

For complete details about this opportunity, including accountabilities, please refer to the following link: https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/93792