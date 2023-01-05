Senior Carbon Analyst, ClearBlue Markets – Toronto/Amsterdam/Flexible

About the Role

We are looking for an exceptional analyst who is motivated, dependable and deeply passionate about the role carbon markets play in mitigating climate risks, to join our award-winning market analysis team as a Senior Carbon Analyst reporting to the Manager, Market Analysis.

ClearBlue Markets is looking for a person who has outstanding technical capabilities in the areas of research and analytics combined with equally impressive communication skills. This experience might be drawn from the energy market, financial institutions and trading houses, consulting or data science organizations.

The ideal person for this role would be adept at synthesizing and confidently communicating out complex issues, technical insights, key findings and interesting trends to clients and colleagues in written and oral format.

Responsibilities will include:

Qualitative and quantitative research on corporate climate commitments and the voluntary carbon market (VCM)

Qualitative and quantitative research on other compliance markets if required

Advanced quantitative modelling and analysis of complex data sets using Excel, PowerBI, SQL and Python

Providing regular client centric communications on customer calls and at ClearBlue internal update meetings

Researching and writing reports on timely carbon market topics on a weekly and/or ad hoc basis as required

Skills and Qualifications

Degree in Business, Economics, Data Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Financial Analysis, Environmental Studies, Climate Science or a related field

An affinity for and experience in one or more of carbon markets, qualitative aspects of climate change issues, energy commodities, financial markets, net zero or carbon pricing compliance frameworks such as Article 6, Western Climate Initiative (WCI) and/or EU ETS

3+ years of experience in developing and delivering analytical reports and related written outputs for energy or other commodities

Proficiency in database programs to extract key findings

Comfortable and effective at communicating findings in English from analytical reports orally either in conversational settings or in formal presentations

Ability to work proactively in both independent and collaborative tasks where there may be little direction or some ambiguity

Ability to be accountable for your work within documented timelines

Collaborative and inquisitive – likes to solve puzzles and put “pieces” together

Ambitious – long term career growth available in this role

What ClearBlue Provides You

Compensation

Competitive pay and the ability to grow as the company grows based on merit

Health benefits; excellent vacation day allotment plus 5 personal days

Role Type

Full-time, Permanent

Role based in Toronto or Amsterdam, but flexible working arrangements may be considered for qualified candidates from the US, UK and EU more broadly

Start Date

Februrary 2023; or shortly thereafter

Other Perks

A supportive, inclusive and fun team who has your back. We have a “One Team” approach.

A commitment to your personal and career development through mentoring and training

About ClearBlue

ClearBlue Markets exists to catalyze positive environmental change through carbon markets and offset products. Through its team of pioneering carbon market experts and young, diverse talent, in combination with a strong technology backbone, ClearBlue provides environmental value for a variety of clients including manufacturing companies, financial institutions and energy utilities among others. The passionate and inclusive team at ClearBlue has unmatched practical experience in all aspects of carbon pricing markets ranging from policy through to compliance management, trading and offset development in North America, Europe and China. In fact, ClearBlue Markets has won critical accolades from Environment Finance Magazine as the best Carbon Markets Advisory in numerous markets over a number of years.

Check us out at https://www.clearbluemarkets.com

Send us your LinkedIn profile or resume with cover letter today to awood@clearbluemarkets.com!