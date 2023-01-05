The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which bought a 24.9% stake in Austrian refiner OMV in December, has earmarked $15 bln for decarbonisation projects to help towards a goal of reducing carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.
UAE oil company earmarks $15 bln to reduce carbon footprint
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which bought a 24.9% stake in Austrian oil refining group OMV in December, has earmarked $15 bln for decarbonisation projects to help towards a goal of reducing carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.
