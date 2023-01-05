Norway’s Equinor and Germany’s RWE plan to develop a large-scale hydrogen-based value chain to help transition Germany away from coal, the energy companies said on Thursday alongside a wider cooperation deal by their respective governments.
Utility RWE teams up with Equinor on hydrogen-based decarbonisation efforts
Norway’s Equinor and Germany’s RWE plan to develop a large-scale hydrogen-based value chain to help transition Germany away from coal, the energy companies said on Thursday alongside a wider cooperation deal by their respective governments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.