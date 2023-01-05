European carbon prices rose just over 1% on Thursday, rebounding somewhat after two heavy loss-making sessions, though fundamentals remained weak as warm winter weather has driven a return to incentivised coal-to-gas fuel-switching and has dampened overall demand for energy.
Euro Markets: EUAs tick up on technical and gas rebound as warm weather encourages return to fuel switching
European carbon prices rose just over 1% on Thursday, rebounding somewhat after two heavy loss-making sessions, though fundamentals remained weak as warm winter weather has driven a return to incentivised coal-to-gas fuel-switching and has dampened overall demand for energy.
