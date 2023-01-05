Asia Pacific > China to study the possibility of including soil and water conservation in national voluntary market

China to study the possibility of including soil and water conservation in national voluntary market

Published 10:59 on January 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:59 on January 5, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

China‘s State Council has recommended studying the possibility of including carbon sinks generated from soil and water conservation projects in its national offset market, in a move backing the long-awaited relaunch of the Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER) programme.

