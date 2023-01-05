China‘s State Council has recommended studying the possibility of including carbon sinks generated from soil and water conservation projects in its national offset market, in a move backing the long-awaited relaunch of the Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER) programme.
China to study the possibility of including soil and water conservation in national voluntary market
China‘s State Council has recommended studying the possibility of including carbon sinks generated from soil and water conservation projects in its national offset market, in a move backing the long-awaited relaunch of the Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER) programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.