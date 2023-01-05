Carbon Modelling Analyst, PUR – France/Toronto

Carbon Modelling Analyst

France or Canada (Toronto)

Full time position, local contract

Starting date : ASAP 2023

Travels : up to 20%



WHO WE ARE

PUR is a global leader in supply chain sustainability. We develop socio-environmental projects within the supply chains of our Corporate Partners. Through the economic and social empowerment of local communities and the introduction of sustainable development initiatives at the agricultural level, PUR seeks to address climate change, while regenerating and preserving the ecosystems upon which these supply chains depend. Many of PUR’s projects fall within the categories of insetting, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, forest conservation and landscape restoration. PUR is a B Corp company which employs over 150 people with a presence in 10 countries.

www.pur.co

As PUR is expanding worldwide, we are looking for a dynamic and organized Carbon Modelling Analyst.

As a key member of the experienced Carbon team, you will be in charge of developing and managing carbon models and forecasts within PUR. In this role you will work with our teams across the globe (Africa, Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America) and perform a wide range of activities, including but not limited to:

Develop & maintain carbon forecasting tools for a range of projects developed and implemented by PUR Projet

Curate a global dataset of validated assumptions that help quantify the carbon impacts of our Nature Based Solution projects

Prepare, update and refine models for and forecast of carbon outputs for strategic projects and/or geographies

Organize reality checks and biomass inventories on-field to test and improve model assumptions

Coordinate and design studies to collect data in order to improve forecast quality

Socialize and train PUR team members on carbon forecast methodology and tools (create content and organize trainings)

We are looking for a candidate with :

Master degree in a relevant field with at least 4 years of professional experience in sustainability / carbon sector, and strong interest / curiosity toward technical topics.

in sustainability / carbon sector, and strong interest / curiosity toward technical topics. Successful work experience related to carbon quantification and carbon modelling (preferably in AFOLU sector).

Knowledge of carbon certification and voluntary carbon markets (VCS or Gold standard) is seen as a strong asset.

Extensive knowledge in the use of Excel or other worksheets.

Organizational skills, very rigorous and details oriented.

Fluent in English. French, Spanish or any other language is a strong asset.

Soft skills : Please note soft skills are key to success in this role; specific trainings/workshops on carbon topics will gladly be provided if need be.