Project Development Analyst, Taking Root – Vancouver, Canada

Key Responsibilities:

Taking Root’s Expansion Team is responsible for creating, updating, and developing the pipeline of potential projects, geographies, and partners that Taking Root can work towards its goal of being the world’s largest reforestation partner. This role will provide key analyst support for the Expansion Team through performing desk and on-the-ground research, interviews, documentation review, insight compilation and presentation, report writing, note taking, and other tasks as assigned. Areas of content focus for the role will include: forest carbon projects, country-level and global policy review, economic modeling, tropical farming community input, and agroforestry systems with agricultural commodities such as cocoa and coffee, high-value timber, fuelwood, and fruits.

Specific Responsibilities:

Responsible for analyst tasks in the identification, selection and qualification of projects and partners through performing: Desk research Maintenance and population of the expansion rubric Field missions of due diligence and report writing Research on key industry frameworks and climate policies applicable to the valuation and reporting of project impacts Maintenance and recording of interested projects and notes on them Review of partner documentation and summarization of key insights Support on pipeline project tracking

Responsible for specific parts of the Expansion or Project Team’s production of strategic and compliance documents, such as the pre-feasibility study, stakeholders consultation, Project Design Document, Economic Models, etc. through: Writing of drafts Data compilation and analysis Project Management of the internal review process

Support impacts analysis and certification through: Measurement and evaluation of potential project impacts through desk research and field data collection Closely collaborating with the Methodologies and Standards team throughout the project development cycle, ensure that project design matches carbon certification requirements and that future project performance is in line with TR’s operational model and objectives

Support expansion-specific budgeting and any contractual agreements for the development of new forest carbon projects or other partnerships through: Compiling of cost data Creating budgets for specific tasks- such as travel or project development

Drafting, reviewing, and updating contracts Support best-practice creation of tools, procedures, and other frameworks through: Keep up to date with best-practices in the industry Contribute to the improvement of TR’s tools and procedures pertaining to new projects development. Support TR on technical topics within our area of expertise Disseminate knowledge internally Keep departmental knowledge-sharing and communication records Support on departmental meetings



Job requirements:

Work Experience: At least 3 years experience in project management, research, or analysis; bonus, if tied to nature-based solutions, climate-tech, or carbon market; bonus, if 5 years of experience

Fields: Experience in relevant fields including, but not limited to, sustainability management, forestry, agroforestry, carbon, environmental sciences, agriculture, political science, international relations, business; bonus, if you have a Master’s Degree in addition to work experience.

Applied Research: Strong synthesis skills – experience applying research to inform business decisions.

Communication: Strong communication and writing skills.

Organization and Project Management: A track record of organizational and project management work. Strong attention to detail. Ability to create and manage project plans. Hits deadlines.

Data Analysis: Basic data analysis and excel skills.

Languages: English + Spanish (at least, intermediate); bonus, if you have significant international living and work experience.

Specialized Knowledge: Knowledge in agribusiness, market access or carbon certification for afforestation/ reforestation projects will be a strong asset (PV, GS, Verra). Experience in project design, field monitoring, Measurement, Reporting, and Verification will be a strong asset. Experience related to the cocoa or coffee supply chain will be valued; or other tropical commodities.



How to apply

Submit a cover letter and resume via our portal. We value every application; however, only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Taking Root has a diverse team of talented people across gender and racial spectrums. We have created a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity, striving for open discussions, best hiring and operational practices. We hire and promote based on merit, competence, performance, successful milestones, and business needs. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, be that based on race, colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, disability, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal or provincial laws.