Carbon Footprint Specialist, Compensate – Helsinki

We are looking for a Carbon Footprint Specialist to join our growing team. In this role, you will help our existing and new customers calculate their carbon footprint and help them in their journey to carbon neutrality.

Sustainability is your passion and you navigate your way smoothly in the world of carbon calculations and the different scopes of the GHG protocol. In addition to sparring and calculating carbon footprints for our customers, you will be working closely with our sustainability lead to improve and scale our carbon calculation models.

What you would be doing at Compensate

Supporting our customers in calculating and verifying their CO2e emissions

Identifying new emission calculation needs

Developing new scalable carbon calculation models for products and services

Supporting the technical development for calculators for our B2B customers

Follow and map the trends and evolvement of the carbon footprinting field

Assessing the used emission factors and keeping them up to date

Collaborate with Sales, Product, and Sustainability teams on a day-to-day basis to build iterative, high-quality products that serve our customers

Qualities we are looking for

Experience in calculating carbon footprints independently

Knowledge of GHG Protocol and other relevant standards

Applicable educational background such as Environmental engineering, Environmental economics, or similar

Open-minded team player contributing to shared team goals

Ability to utilize your knowledge in different and new contexts

Attention to detail

Experience in analyzing and using data

Great Excel skills

Ability to organize own work, prioritize and manage conflicting priorities

Experience in LCA accounting is a bonus

Fluent English, fluency in Finnish is considered an advantage

What you’ll get by joining us

Working to advance a greater purpose in a fast-growing emerging market

Personal growth opportunities and constant learning about key issues of our time from recognized experts

Interesting clients from a variety of industries

Superb workmates and an empowering and international working culture

A caring and supportive work environment

Flexibility in hybrid working arrangements

Competitive employee benefits, such as extensive occupational health care and health insurance

Cozy office located in the city center of Helsinki

Sounds interesting? Great, we would love to hear from you!

Fill in your details and send your CV and cover letter through our recruitment system by the 15th of January.

Applications through the link: https://careers.compensate.com/jobs/2309017-carbon-footprint-specialist?promotion=554708-trackable-share-link-carbon-pulse

If you have questions you can email Elena Pitkänen, People & Talent Manager (elena@compensate.com).