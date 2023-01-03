Carbon Footprint Specialist, Compensate – Helsinki

We are looking for a Carbon Footprint Specialist to join our growing team. In this role, you will help our existing and new customers calculate their carbon footprint and help them in their journey to carbon neutrality.
Sustainability is your passion and you navigate your way smoothly in the world of carbon calculations and the different scopes of the GHG protocol. In addition to sparring and calculating carbon footprints for our customers, you will be working closely with our sustainability lead to improve and scale our carbon calculation models.
What you would be doing at Compensate
- Supporting our customers in calculating and verifying their CO2e emissions
- Identifying new emission calculation needs
- Developing new scalable carbon calculation models for products and services
- Supporting the technical development for calculators for our B2B customers
- Follow and map the trends and evolvement of the carbon footprinting field
- Assessing the used emission factors and keeping them up to date
- Collaborate with Sales, Product, and Sustainability teams on a day-to-day basis to build iterative, high-quality products that serve our customers
Qualities we are looking for
- Experience in calculating carbon footprints independently
- Knowledge of GHG Protocol and other relevant standards
- Applicable educational background such as Environmental engineering, Environmental economics, or similar
- Open-minded team player contributing to shared team goals
- Ability to utilize your knowledge in different and new contexts
- Attention to detail
- Experience in analyzing and using data
- Great Excel skills
- Ability to organize own work, prioritize and manage conflicting priorities
- Experience in LCA accounting is a bonus
- Fluent English, fluency in Finnish is considered an advantage
What you’ll get by joining us
- Working to advance a greater purpose in a fast-growing emerging market
- Personal growth opportunities and constant learning about key issues of our time from recognized experts
- Interesting clients from a variety of industries
- Superb workmates and an empowering and international working culture
- A caring and supportive work environment
- Flexibility in hybrid working arrangements
- Competitive employee benefits, such as extensive occupational health care and health insurance
- Cozy office located in the city center of Helsinki
Sounds interesting? Great, we would love to hear from you!
Fill in your details and send your CV and cover letter through our recruitment system by the 15th of January.
Applications through the link: https://careers.compensate.com/jobs/2309017-carbon-footprint-specialist?promotion=554708-trackable-share-link-carbon-pulse
If you have questions you can email Elena Pitkänen, People & Talent Manager (elena@compensate.com).