Additional emissions abatement actions modelled in Canada’s Fifth Biennial Report show the country still falling short of meeting its enhanced Paris Agreement Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of a 40–45% GHG reduction below 2005 levels by 2030, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) figures showed Tuesday.
Canada reports enhanced GHG reduction efforts, but still falls short of 2030 targets
