VCM Report: Year-end jump in retirements prompts lift in standardised prices
Standardised carbon credit prices rose over the holiday period as corporates rushing to fulfil end of year compliance obligations caused a jump in retirements, but the rally still failed to move the demand needle significantly from 2021 levels as the market nurses the headache of an increasing credit overhang.
