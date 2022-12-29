New York-based fund manager seeks to launch second carbon allowance ETF

Published 21:22 on December 29, 2022 / Last updated at 21:28 on December 29, 2022

A New York-headquartered investment manager on Wednesday applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register a carbon-focused exchange-traded fund in the US, having already done so earlier this month in Australia.