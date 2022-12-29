Americas > KraneShares slashes carbon holdings by nearly 20% after announcing large 2022 dividend

KraneShares slashes carbon holdings by nearly 20% after announcing large 2022 dividend

Published 21:25 on December 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:27 on December 29, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US  /  No Comments

Investment manager KraneShares on Wednesday chopped allowance holdings in its flagship global carbon exchange-traded fund after disclosing an annual dividend that significantly exceeded its payout to shareholders during the previous year.

