Indonesia validates first REDD+ project under new carbon trading regulation

Published 22:40 on December 28, 2022 / Last updated at 22:40 on December 28, 2022

The Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MOEF) has validated the first REDD+ project under the country’s new carbon trading regulation, marking the first step in restarting offset generation after the government suspended issuances earlier this year as it crafted the rule.