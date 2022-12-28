California offset issuances crater to 8-year low in 2022, as DEBs volume inches up

Published 22:11 on December 28, 2022 / Last updated at 22:11 on December 28, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB in 2022 granted the smallest amount of compliance offsets in eight years, though the number of these credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) increased over 2021 levels, according to state data published Wednesday.