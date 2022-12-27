India’s IEX sets up carbon trading exchange subsidiary

Published 11:04 on December 27, 2022 / Last updated at 11:04 on December 27, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced it has established the International Carbon Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary that will serve the nation’s emerging domestic voluntary carbon market as well as foreign carbon offset buyers.