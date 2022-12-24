Carbon Market Analyst, Rystad Energy – Oslo

The Opportunity

Rystad Energy is seeking ambitious and motivated analyst to contribute to the development of one our core Energy Transition products – Carbon Markets solution, with the goal of further strengthening Rystad Energy’s position as a leading, independent provider of data, research and advisory services related to the transformation of the global energy system. The role is a part of the broader Carbon & CCUS research group, which is responsible for data and research solutions covering Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage; point source emissions; climate policies; mandatory and voluntary carbon markets. In this round, we are looking for a strong candidate with passion towards data analytics to accelerate the development of our carbon market coverage. The position is located at our headquarters in Oslo.

Your Key Responsibilities

Research and data analysis on established carbon markets across the globe, including both compliance and voluntary markets

Maintenance and incremental development of our comprehensive carbon market database

Analysis and forecasts of long-term market developments based on fundamental drivers

Analysis of carbon policies and their impact on carbon markets

Collaboration with the core Carbon & CCUS team in Oslo, as well as other key stakeholders from regional teams

Production of reports and articles on carbon market topics based on Rystad Energy research and analysis

Contribution to management consulting projects and business development activities within the core area of expertise on ad-hoc basis

Skills & Attributes for Your Success

An individual with a strong academic track record, high level of energy, determination and analytical ability is a must, combined with excellent communication and presentation skills.

Master’s degree or higher within Finance, Information Technology, Mathematics, Physics, Economics or similar

Relevant working or internship experience in carbon markets or other energy industry roles

Experience with and/or a strong interest in development of quantitative forecast and history-matching models based on real-world data

Personally motivated by the Energy Transition theme, deep curiosity in carbon markets

Proactive, independent, open-minded and creative

Thrives in a fast-paced environment, and is a strong multi-tasker

Ability to operate independently and flexibly in environment which is both demanding and multicultural

Proficiency in core Microsoft Office product suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, Teams)

Former experience with Power BI or similar business intelligence software (Spotfire, Tableau, QlikView) is an advantage, but not the requirement for this role.

Experience with SQL and/or Python is an advantage, but not the requirement for this role.

Fluent in English

About Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy offers global and regional data, analytics and advisory services tailored specifically for in-depth analysis of the energy industry and several key sub-segments – Oil & Gas, Commodity Markets, Supply Chain, Renewables & Power and Energy Transition. The high consistency of our data is the result of our systematic research, which involves combining publicly available information with Rystad Energy’s own professional estimates and models – bottom-up data is at the core of everything we do.

We complete more than 3,000 data updates daily. Over 1,000 companies are tracked continuously, with all sourced data converted to the same level and definition within our products to ensure consistency. This bottom-up data is verified by top-down benchmarks, with minimal deviation allowed.

Clients benefit from this approach by subscribing to our data and analytics solutions and/or by utilizing our industry experts in collaborative advisory projects.