US Congress approves programme to support voluntary carbon market in omnibus spending bill

Published 22:40 on December 23, 2022 / Last updated at 22:40 on December 23, 2022

US lawmakers on Friday passed a $1.7-trillion spending bill to fund the federal government, which among its many provisions includes establishing a programme to help rural stakeholders participate in the voluntary carbon market.