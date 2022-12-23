US lawmakers on Friday passed a $1.7-trillion spending bill to fund the federal government, which among its many provisions includes establishing a programme to help rural stakeholders participate in the voluntary carbon market.
US Congress approves programme to support voluntary carbon market in omnibus spending bill
