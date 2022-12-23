WCI emitters flip back to net long with V24 disclosure, as financials’ length hits 9-mth high

Published 23:26 on December 23, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on December 23, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance players reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as entities' V24 positions became public, while financials continued to scoop up WCI permits, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.