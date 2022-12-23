The World Bank Board of Directors on Thursday approved a $500 mln project to help Brazilian companies implement credible GHG reduction practices and access “high-quality” carbon markets.
World Bank partners with financial services firm to boost Brazilian carbon credit supply
The World Bank Board of Directors on Thursday approved a $500 mln project to help Brazilian companies implement credible GHG reduction practices and access “high-quality” carbon markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.