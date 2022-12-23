Environmental organisations and market participants are at loggerheads over California regulator ARB’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) reform scenarios that may phase out credit generation from renewable natural gas (RNG), though stakeholders have largely formed a united front in wanting to beef up the stringency of the transportation sector programme, according to public comments.
California’s potential RNG credits phaseout draws LCFS stakeholder contention
