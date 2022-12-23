Carbon Credits and Removals Lead, Google – Mountain View/San Francisco

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience.

10 years of experience in program management

5 years of experience in sustainability or a focus in technology/innovation.

Preferred qualifications:

5 years of experience with carbon offset and removal solutions.

Experience with sourcing, structuring, and executing carbon credits deals.

Experience addressing open science questions relating to removals.

Experience collaborating with the carbon removals community across coalitions, startups, and research groups.

About the job

Climate Operations works cross-functionally to define and coordinate operational strategy on clean energy and carbon, evaluate decarbonization approaches, develop tools to unlock efficiency and transparency, and provide overall technical coordination across Google in these areas. As the Carbon Credits and Removals Lead, you will develop and manage Google’s carbon credits program and emerging removals portfolio. You will lead a strategy for carbon credits and removals, playing a role in accelerating the realization of Google’s goal to reach Net Zero by 2030, steering multiple initiatives underway.

The US base salary range for this full-time position is $190,000-$284,000 + bonus + equity + benefits. Our salary ranges are determined by role, level, and location. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position across all US locations. Within the range, individual pay is determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Please note that the compensation details listed in US role postings reflect the base salary only, and do not include bonus, equity, or benefits.

Responsibilities

Set strategy and manage Google’s carbon credits, removals program, and its portfolio of initiatives.

Structure partners cross-functionally. Oversee execution of carbon credits and removals initiatives to help Google make progress toward its Net Zero goals.

Track progress against objectives and quantify overall carbon credits and removals impact.

Engage with the external stakeholder community to advance scientific understanding, support efforts to accelerate deployment, and scale robust removal approaches.

