Euro Markets: EUAs drift higher but encounter selling at key level before early pre-holiday close

Published 13:48 on December 23, 2022 / Last updated at 13:48 on December 23, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices posted a 6.6% weekly gain as the market wrapped up ahead of the holiday break, with the benchmark price settling 10 cents higher on the day after encountering selling interest above a key level before trading activity petered out after the 1300 GMT settlement, while energy markets drifted lower again as concerns over supply constraints continued to ease.