EUA prices posted a 6.6% weekly gain as the market wrapped up ahead of the holiday break, with the benchmark settling 10 cents higher on the day after encountering selling interest above a key level before trading activity petered out after the 1300 GMT settlement, while energy markets drifted lower again as concerns over supply constraints continued to ease.
Euro Markets: EUAs drift higher but encounter selling at key level before early pre-holiday close
