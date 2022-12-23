Trading volume in China’s national emissions trading scheme reached a new high since the end of the previous compliance cycle over the past week due to a significant contribution of block deals, though spot prices continued to drop over the period.
CN markets: CEA trading volume surges on rise in block deals
Trading volume in China’s national emissions trading scheme reached a new high since the end of the previous compliance cycle over the past week due to a significant contribution of block deals, though spot prices continued to drop over the period.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.