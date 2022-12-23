The Shanghai government will auction off an additional 3 million carbon allowances under its emissions trading scheme on the last trading day of this year, with participation restricted to companies with compliance obligations under the city’s pilot emissions trading scheme.
Shanghai to hold extra CO2 auction for local ETS participants
