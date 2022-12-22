A Japanese expert panel on Thursday approved a draft basic decarbonisation plan, with the government now intending to present a bill to parliament early next year that would legislate plans to launch an emissions trading scheme in 2026 and a carbon levy on fossil fuel imports two years later.
Japan to put emissions trading bill to parliament next year
