- Job Title: Investor Relations Manager
- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full-time position
- Deadline date: 3rd January 2023
- Duty Station: This can be a remote working position (UK/Germany based), or a hybrid working position at our HQ in Geneva, Switzerland.
- Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/careers/50?source=aWQ9MTA%3D
Investor Relations Manager, Gold Standard Foundation – Geneva/Remote (UK/Germany)
