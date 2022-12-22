Job Postings > Investor Relations Manager, Gold Standard Foundation – Geneva/Remote (UK/Germany)

Job Title: Investor Relations Manager Organization's Name: Gold Standard Foundation Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements: Full-time position
  • Deadline date: 3rd January 2023
  • Duty Station: This can be a remote working position (UK/Germany based), or a hybrid working position at our HQ in Geneva, Switzerland.
  • Link to apply: https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/careers/50?source=aWQ9MTA%3D
