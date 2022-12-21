German certification giant acquires North American GHG auditor

Published 21:34 on December 21, 2022 / Last updated at 21:34 on December 21, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US arm of a German certification giant has acquired a North American greenhouse gas auditing firm.