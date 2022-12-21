The federal government of Canada on Wednesday announced plans to enhance regulated annual zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) sales targets for all new light-duty vehicles, with interim milestones towards achieving 100% ZEV sales by 2035.
Canada proposes sales targets for new ZEVs as early as 2026
