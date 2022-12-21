Several EU states join push for a higher 2030 renewables target

Published 18:22 on December 21, 2022 / Last updated at 18:27 on December 21, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Several EU countries are pushing for a higher share of renewable energy sources (RES) than the goal just adopted as a position by all member states in Council, increasing the prospects of a jump in ambition in final negotiations with the European Parliament in the new year that could dampen carbon prices.