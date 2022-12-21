(Adds detail of the Hess deal with Guyana government)
UPDATE – Indigenous rights group lays claim to jurisdictional REDD cash in Guyana
The ownership of carbon credits in a huge jurisdictional forestry conservation project in Guyana involving oil major Hess is being disputed by an activist group for Indigenous people following a successful case about land rights in the country.
