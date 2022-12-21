India eyes 2026 start for carbon market, with prices propped up by govt -media

Published 12:09 on December 21, 2022

India expects its planned carbon market to be fully operational in 2026 and intends to set up a market stabilisation fund to ensure prices don’t fall below a certain level, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a government presentation shared with stakeholders.