India expects its planned carbon market to be fully operational in 2026 and intends to set up a market stabilisation fund to ensure prices don’t fall below a certain level, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a government presentation shared with stakeholders.
India eyes 2026 start for carbon market, with prices propped up by govt -media
