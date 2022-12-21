EUAs gave up Tuesday’s gains in very quiet trading on Wednesday morning, with traders reluctant to pinpoint any key drivers as the holiday season kicked into higher gear, while European energy markets continued to lose ground amid a combination of warmer weather and healthy supplies.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs gave up Tuesday's gains in very quiet trading on Wednesday morning, with traders reluctant to pinpoint any key drivers as the holiday season kicked into higher gear, while European energy markets continued to lose ground amid a combination of warmer weather and healthy supplies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.