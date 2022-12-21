Confusing and incomplete reporting guidelines are making it difficult for China’s iron and steel industry to adequately and correctly report their CO2 emissions, a report has found, raising concerns ahead of the sector’s planned inclusion in the national emissions trading scheme.
China steel sector faces challenges in emissions accounting -report
Confusing and incomplete reporting guidelines are making it difficult for China's iron and steel industry to adequately and correctly report their CO2 emissions, a report has found, raising concerns ahead of the sector's planned inclusion in the national emissions trading scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.