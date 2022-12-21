Asia Pacific > China steel sector faces challenges in emissions accounting -report

China steel sector faces challenges in emissions accounting -report

Published 11:02 on December 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:02 on December 21, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Confusing and incomplete reporting guidelines are making it difficult for China's iron and steel industry to adequately and correctly report their CO2 emissions, a report has found, raising concerns ahead of the sector's planned inclusion in the national emissions trading scheme.

